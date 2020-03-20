Previous
297 Woking in the unknown by angelar
297 Woking in the unknown

i know we've all seen these signs everywhere at the moment but this is on the door of my.local.patchwork shop and somehow the question mark just summed it all up for me. Stay well everyone!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
