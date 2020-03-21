Previous
298 Final shopping trip by angelar
Photo 1386

298 Final shopping trip

Stocking up on patchwork supplies to keep me entertained.... photo from Saturday- I'm not breaking lockdown honestly! Even on Saturday, only 2 customers were allowed in the huge store at once. Very sensible.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

