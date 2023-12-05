Sign up
Photo 1466
Country nights
We went to a fantastic concert by Nashville writer and performer, Eric Paslay. Not only is he wonderfully talented at both, he just came across as such a super guy.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
