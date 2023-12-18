Previous
Photo 1479

Viewing

We've had a few days away at our favourite hotel in the Lake District so catching up now. The food in this hotel is stunning and the kitchen has a floor to ceiling window to view the action.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Angela

@angelar
Photo Details

