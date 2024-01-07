Previous
A colourful world by angelar
Photo 1506

A colourful world

A day visiting my elderly Mum so I really only had photographic opportunities in a supermarket visit but my eye is still drawn to colour
7th January 2024

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

