Photo 1559
Daffodil sweep
On my morning dog walk. 1st dry one for ages...
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1560
photos
13
followers
18
following
427% complete
View this month »
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
15th March 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
