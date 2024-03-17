Previous
My dear Annie by angelar
Photo 1571

My dear Annie

Folk music duo Bowden and Spiers playing one of my favourite folk tunes
And away, ye Santee
My dear Annie
Oh, you New York girls
Can't you dance the polka?
