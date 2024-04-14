Previous
Bath time baby by angelar
Bath time baby

@alisonl and I went to Prague Zoo. It's a super zoo with viewing really thought about and enrichment in enclosures for the animals. For today though, it was this little duck who caught my photographer eye!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
