And so the earth turns by angelar
And so the earth turns

I love watching the last of the sun and knowing I'm quite literally watching the earth turn
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
