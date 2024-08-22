Previous
Reflected glory by angelar
Photo 1734

Reflected glory

Arrived in France to visit with my Uncle. This is part of the gorgeous modern stained glass in Eglise Du Sacre Coeur in Cholet
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Angela

ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise