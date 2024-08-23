Previous
Le Chateau by angelar
Photo 1735

Le Chateau

Visiting my family, we are staying in the picturesque town of Thouars in France. This is the gorgeous chateau on the banks of the Thouet River that flows through the town
23rd August 2024

Angela

@angelar
Angela
