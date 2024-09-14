Sign up
Photo 1756
Echoes
An amazing experience singing old English music in a tunnel with our choir- a 16 second echo
14th September 2024
14th Sep 24
Angela
ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
