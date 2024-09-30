Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1756
London revisited
40 years since my friend and I met at King's College London so we're doing a few days back there. We even argued our way into King's as alumni so here we are with the mascot, Reggie.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angela
ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1758
photos
17
followers
22
following
481% complete
View this month »
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
1st October 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
What a great catch up after all this time. You look so happy.
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close