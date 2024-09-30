Previous
London revisited by angelar
London revisited

40 years since my friend and I met at King's College London so we're doing a few days back there. We even argued our way into King's as alumni so here we are with the mascot, Reggie.
30th September 2024

Angela

Pat
What a great catch up after all this time. You look so happy.
October 2nd, 2024  
