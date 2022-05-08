Previous
Water reflected on the underside of the bridge by anitaw
Water reflected on the underside of the bridge

It was quite dazzling watching the reflection shimmer peacefully under the bridge
8th May 2022

Anita W

@anitaw
Milanie ace
Interesting view of the bridge
May 8th, 2022  
