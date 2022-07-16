Previous
Next
A pop of wildflower colour on the Thames by anitaw
242 / 365

A pop of wildflower colour on the Thames

I believe the tower of the church dates to around 1175.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Anita W

@anitaw
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise