Previous
Next
Achilles by anitaw
243 / 365

Achilles

I'm guessing when this 18ft statue was erected in 1822 they didn't think he would be looking at this tall block!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Anita W

@anitaw
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise