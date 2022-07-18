Sign up
244 / 365
The sun setting on what has been one of the hottest days on record in the UK
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Anita W
244
23
11
Views
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
18th July 2022 8:01pm
sunset
