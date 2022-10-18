Previous
An unusually dramatic sunset from our house last night by anitaw
An unusually dramatic sunset from our house last night

Usually we get mediocre sunsets, but unexpectedly yesterday the sky was suddenly glowing all sorts of colours. I rushed to capture it on my camera!
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Anita W

@anitaw
Agnes ace
Wow what beautiful
October 18th, 2022  
