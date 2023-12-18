Previous
Kooper by ann1949
2 / 365

Kooper

Dog-sitting my niece’s dogs. Kooper likes to walk around with his blankier in his mouth. He is so sweet.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Ann

@ann1949
