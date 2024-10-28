Previous
St Paul’s Cathedral by anncooke76
St Paul’s Cathedral

From the Millennium Bridge
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Ann Cooke

ace
@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
October 28th, 2024  
