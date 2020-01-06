Previous
Next
Feet for the Snowman by annelis
Photo 1997

Feet for the Snowman

Granddaughter is making feet for the snowman. There is hardly no snow this winter.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise