Cajsan Helmi Restaurant by annelis
Photo 2108

Cajsan Helmi Restaurant

Restaurant Cajsan Helmi was founded in 1827. I visited it with some friends.This is the room where Marshal Mannerheim used to meet his friends.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland.
bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
June 24th, 2024  
