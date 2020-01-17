Previous
Next
Pink trees on Papinkatu Street in Kerava by annelis
Photo 2008

Pink trees on Papinkatu Street in Kerava

Sargent's cherrytrees (Prunus sargentii) in front of the Kerava Church are decorated by small pink lamps.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise