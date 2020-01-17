Sign up
Photo 2008
Pink trees on Papinkatu Street in Kerava
Sargent's cherrytrees (Prunus sargentii) in front of the Kerava Church are decorated by small pink lamps.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
17th January 2020 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
street
,
trees
,
pink
,
finland
,
kerava
,
sargent's cherry
,
prunus sargentii
,
papinkatu
