Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2013
Dress for a doll
I have been sewing clothes for granddaughter's dolls.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
2015
photos
14
followers
17
following
552% complete
View this month »
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
25th January 2020 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dress
,
doll
,
handmade
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close