Previous
Next
Snow lantern by annelis
Photo 2012

Snow lantern

Don't laugh! There was not enough snow for a white snow lantern.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise