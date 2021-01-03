Sign up
Photo 2031
Biker on Kauppakaari street IMG_4253
A biker on Kauppakaari street in the center of Kerava. I never bike in winter. I am afraid of falling.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
Tags
biker
,
street
,
lights
,
kerava
,
biking
,
kauppakaari
