Biker on Kauppakaari street IMG_4253 by annelis
Photo 2031

Biker on Kauppakaari street IMG_4253

A biker on Kauppakaari street in the center of Kerava. I never bike in winter. I am afraid of falling.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
