Previous
Next
Christmas tree IMG_20210111_055730 by annelis
Photo 2036

Christmas tree IMG_20210111_055730

Soon the grandchildren are coming to remove the decorations from our Christmas tree.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise