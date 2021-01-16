Previous
To Iisa from Mimi IMG_20210116_103253 by annelis
Photo 2037

To Iisa from Mimi IMG_20210116_103253

Mimi (5 and a half yrs) draw a picture of little brother Sisu, herself and her friend Iisa. I wonder why Sisu is crying...
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
