Photo 2074
Children at museum
Children visiting the Art Museum Sinkka in Kerava.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
10th April 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
children
,
museum
,
finland
,
kerava
,
art museum
,
sinkka
