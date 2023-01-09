Sign up
Photo 2091
Sisu and his cars
Sisu build an underpass and a bridge for his cars.
9th January 2023
9th Jan 23
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
9th January 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
car
,
toy
,
winter
,
boy
,
finland
,
underpass
,
kerava
,
sisu
