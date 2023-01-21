Previous
Keravanjoki river seen from a bridge by annelis
Keravanjoki river seen from a bridge

January was mild and rainy. Snow almost melted away.Often I have been skiing along this river, but now there was no ice and no snow on the river.
21st January 2023 21st Jan 23

Anneli Salo

I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland.
