Photo 2092
Keravanjoki river seen from a bridge
January was mild and rainy. Snow almost melted away.Often I have been skiing along this river, but now there was no ice and no snow on the river.
21st January 2023
21st Jan 23
0
0
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
21st January 2023 1:26pm
Tags
winter
,
river
,
finland
,
kerava
,
keravanjoki
,
no ice
