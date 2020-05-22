Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1351
Wood Duck Mother
Actually two babies here.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st May 2020 4:09pm
Tags
bird
