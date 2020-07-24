Previous
Gray Catbird by annepann
Gray Catbird

This one has not been out of the nest long with the corners of its mouth still yellow.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great pose, nice catch light too!
July 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful.
July 25th, 2020  
