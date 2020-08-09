Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1420
Tiger Swallowtails on Purple Coneflower
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
4
4
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1420
photos
50
followers
63
following
389% complete
View this month »
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th August 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
amyK
ace
Lovely capture
August 9th, 2020
Kim Capson
ace
I love coneflowers. This is beautiful.
August 9th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
So Beautiful..Fav
August 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
I'm still watching for them - so many of our flowers have already succumbed to the heat but I really like the tiger swallowtails.
August 9th, 2020
