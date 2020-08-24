Previous
Carolina Wren by annepann
Photo 1439

Carolina Wren

This one looks kind of patchy as it molts some of its feathers post-breeding. But I never pass up an opportunity to photograph them, as they only come into my yard occasionally.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such lovely detail!
August 24th, 2020  
