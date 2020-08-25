Sign up
Photo 1440
Blue Jay Bathing
I've got a birdbath on my deck railing about 6 feet from my kitchen window. I keep my camera handy and shoot through the window. They mostly drink from it, but it's been hot lately so there has been more bathing.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th August 2020 5:22pm
Tags
bird
