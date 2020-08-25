Previous
Blue Jay Bathing by annepann
Blue Jay Bathing

I've got a birdbath on my deck railing about 6 feet from my kitchen window. I keep my camera handy and shoot through the window. They mostly drink from it, but it's been hot lately so there has been more bathing.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
