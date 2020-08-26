Previous
Next
Downy Woodpecker by annepann
Photo 1441

Downy Woodpecker

Last night I heard the "pik" call of a Downy while in my car looking for bluebirds at a location where they breed. Turned and saw it right by me on a mullein plant. My quiet electric car can be a very effective blind for photos.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Hadn't thought of that benefit of an electric car - wow - what a terrific shot up close. Love that catch-light in his eye.
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise