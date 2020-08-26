Sign up
Photo 1441
Downy Woodpecker
Last night I heard the "pik" call of a Downy while in my car looking for bluebirds at a location where they breed. Turned and saw it right by me on a mullein plant. My quiet electric car can be a very effective blind for photos.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
1
1
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th August 2020 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Milanie
ace
Hadn't thought of that benefit of an electric car - wow - what a terrific shot up close. Love that catch-light in his eye.
August 26th, 2020
