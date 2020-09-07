Sign up
Photo 1452
Eastern Wood-Pewee
Have seen a lot of these lately. Mostly you just hear them calling "pee-ah-wee" in the woods, but lately I have been seeing them & getting some photos.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th September 2020 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
Susan
ace
Sweet little bird! Great shot!
September 8th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
He’s so handsome !
September 8th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful capture & bird.
September 8th, 2020
