Eastern Wood-Pewee by annepann
Photo 1452

Eastern Wood-Pewee

Have seen a lot of these lately. Mostly you just hear them calling "pee-ah-wee" in the woods, but lately I have been seeing them & getting some photos.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Sweet little bird! Great shot!
September 8th, 2020  
He’s so handsome !
September 8th, 2020  
Such a beautiful capture & bird.
September 8th, 2020  
