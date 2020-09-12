Previous
Great Blue Lobelia by annepann
Photo 1457

Great Blue Lobelia

Another flower I found today growing in the wet ditch along the rail-trail.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
