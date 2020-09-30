Sign up
Photo 1473
Young Deer in the Goldenrod
Last day of Sept. and the Goldenrod is pretty much spent. The deer around here are ridiculously unafraid of people. This one was about 6 feet from me as I turned a corner.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
4
365
DSC-RX10M4
30th September 2020 1:15am
Tags
deer
