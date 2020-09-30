Previous
Young Deer in the Goldenrod by annepann
Photo 1473

Last day of Sept. and the Goldenrod is pretty much spent. The deer around here are ridiculously unafraid of people. This one was about 6 feet from me as I turned a corner.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
