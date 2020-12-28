Sign up
Photo 1536
Winter Trees: American Beech
The younger trees of this species are easily spotted in the forest because they hang on to their light tan leaves much of the winter. You can see some mature Beech trees in the distance, with their smooth, gray bark.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th December 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture my daughter and her husband have just been setting some beech trees on some land they own they have the beautiful copper leaves in the summer.
December 31st, 2020
