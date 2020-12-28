Previous
Winter Trees: American Beech by annepann
Photo 1536

Winter Trees: American Beech

The younger trees of this species are easily spotted in the forest because they hang on to their light tan leaves much of the winter. You can see some mature Beech trees in the distance, with their smooth, gray bark.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
wendy frost ace
Lovely capture my daughter and her husband have just been setting some beech trees on some land they own they have the beautiful copper leaves in the summer.
December 31st, 2020  
