Photo 1564
The Redwings are back
They arrived about a week ago. Things are slowly stirring, but I am still in a winter frame of mind.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th March 2021 3:48pm
bird
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Is that a tri-color blackbird? Very cool, we don't get many of those around here regularly! Very nice image
March 12th, 2021
