Previous
Next
The Redwings are back by annepann
Photo 1564

The Redwings are back

They arrived about a week ago. Things are slowly stirring, but I am still in a winter frame of mind.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Is that a tri-color blackbird? Very cool, we don't get many of those around here regularly! Very nice image
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise