Previous
Next
Wild Senna by annepann
Photo 1659

Wild Senna

Saw a big spread of this tall native plant along a trail I like. It's in the pea family and is the larval host for the Cloudless Sulphur butterfly.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise