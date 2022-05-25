Previous
Avocet with chick - UK by annepann
Photo 1711

Avocet with chick - UK

Saw many breeding avocets on the north Norfolk coast. Took this from the path at Titchwell Marsh.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
