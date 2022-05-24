Previous
Common Redshank - UK by annepann
Common Redshank - UK

This was the best shot I could get of this colorful shorebird (a "wader" if you are in the UK). Taken from the "hide" (what we would call a "blind") at Titchwell Marsh. It was a super windy and wet day, not great for photography.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
