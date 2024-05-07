Sign up
Previous
Photo 1743
goldfinch eating dandelion seeds
I still have last year's zinnia stalks up in my garden. This American Goldfinch was using them to get at some dandelion seeds. You can see the little brown seeds attached to the downy white stuff. Plan to plant this year's zinnia seeds this weekend.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Anne Pancella
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th May 2024 3:04pm
Tags
bird
