goldfinch eating dandelion seeds by annepann
Photo 1743

goldfinch eating dandelion seeds

I still have last year's zinnia stalks up in my garden. This American Goldfinch was using them to get at some dandelion seeds. You can see the little brown seeds attached to the downy white stuff. Plan to plant this year's zinnia seeds this weekend.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

