Previous
Next
White-Crowned Sparrow by annepann
Photo 1743

White-Crowned Sparrow

Taken from inside my house. This is an infrequent bird for us in southern Michigan, only seen during migration, but they do stop by most years on their way north.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise