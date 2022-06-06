Previous
Field Sparrow by annepann
Photo 1710

Field Sparrow

I will make another attempt to start posting again. Was happy to get some good shots of this species yesterday. ID marks are pink bill and legs, plain breast, white eye circle.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

