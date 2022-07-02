Sign up
Photo 1721
Halloween Pennant
It's already July and this was my first dragonfly photo of the summer. I haven't been getting out much.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
3
2
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd July 2022 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
MaureenPP
ace
Incredible!
July 4th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful! Love those wings. Fav
July 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2022
