Parramatta River 17

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.

The Australian National Maritime Museum

HMAS Vampire, Australia's largest museum vessel, is the last of the country's big gun ships. HMAS Vampire was the third of three Australian-built Daring class destroyers serving in the Royal Australian Navy. One of the first all-welded ships built in Australia, she was constructed at Cockatoo Island Dockyard between 1952 and 1959, and was commissioned into the RAN a day after completion.



Commonwealth Lightship 4 (CLS4) Carpentaria is a lightship that was in service from 1917 to 1985 with the Commonwealth Lighthouse Service, built at the Cockatoo Island Dockyard and commissioned in 1917. The vessel is named after the Gulf of Carpentaria, where it spent most of its service life together with its sister ship CLS2 (also named Carpentaria).

